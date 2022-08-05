Our Lady of Snows Basilica’s ‘Golden Car Festival’ to be held next year
The ‘Golden Car Festival’ of Our Lady of Snows Basilica will be held on August 5 next year in view of the centenary year of Thoothukudi Roman Catholic Diocese.
Announcing this during the Holy Mass celebrated at the shrine on Friday, the final day of the annual festival, Bishop of Thoothukudi RC Diocese Most Rev. Stephen Antony, in the midst of chiming of church bells, said the last ‘Golden Car Festival’ of Our Lady of Snows, was held in 2013 and the first ‘Golden Car Festival’ was conducted in 1806.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.