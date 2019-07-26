Our Lady of Snows Basilica festival commences with flag hoisting

The 437th annual festival of Our Lady of Snows Basilica commenced here on Friday with flag hoisting in which thousands of people from all religions participated.

Following rosary and Holy Masses conducted since 4.30 a.m., Bishop of Thoothukudi RC Diocese Most Rev. Stephen celebrated high mass in the Basilica and hoisted the flag even as the devotees chanted ‘Ave Maria’ as the flag was taken in procession. Vicar General Rev. Fr. Rolington adorned the statue of Our Lady of Snows with the golden crown during the celebrations held at noon.

Collector Sandeep Nanduri, Superintendent of Police (In-Charge) P. Ve. Arunshakthikumar, Rector of the Basilica Rev. Fr. Kumar Raja, former Rector Rev. Fr. Lerin De Rose, participated in the celebrations. Police have made elaborate security arrangements along the Beach Road in view of the 11-day-long celebrations which would draw thousands of Christians from various parts of the country.

The Bishop will lead the Eucharistic procession to be organised on Sunday (July 28) and the car procession will be held on the final day, August 5.

Besides opening police outposts near the church and deploying mobile patrol teams along the roads close to the shrine, 60 surveillance cameras have been fitted to monitor the crowd. Arrangements have been made to tag children with the phone numbers of their parents.

Mr. Sandeep Nanduri, who distributed anti-plastic awareness pamphlets to those who participated in the flag hoisting ceremony, said the devotees coming to the Basilica should avoid using use-and-throw plastic products and two-wheeler riders should compulsorily wear the helmets.