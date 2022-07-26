Our Lady of Snows Basilica annual feast begins

Thousands of devotees witness the grand event

The 440 th annual festival of Our Lady of Snows Basilica here, which would attract thousands of devotees every year, commenced with flag hoisting on Tuesday.

Following the flag procession, led by Rev. Lerin De Rose, former Rector of the shrine and Manappad parish priest, that was taken out on Monday evening, Bishop of Thoothukudi RC Diocese Most Rev. Stephen Antony hoisted the flag to mark the commencement of the 11-day feast and celebrated the Holy Mass in the church.

After the devotees offered milk and fruits around the flag mast, Rev. Fr. Rufus, Principal, St. Arulanandar College, Karumathur, placed the golden crown on the statue of Our Lady of Snows during the special prayers conducted at noon. The milk and fruits were distributed to the devotees later.

As the devotees were not allowed to take part in the festivities for the past two years due to COVID-19 outbreak, the flag hoisting attracted a huge crowd. Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and senior officials participated.

On the night of August 4, the car procession will be taken out on the church premises after the vespers and the grand car procession will be conducted on the night of August 5 to mark the end of the celebrations.