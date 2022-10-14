Ottapidaaram gets court again

THOOTHUKUDI

Principal District Judge R. Gurumurthy inaugurated a court at Ottapidaaram on Friday.

Though a court was functioning at Ottapidaaram in which V.O.Chidambaram used to appear in those days, the court became defunct and cases pending before this court were handed over to the courts in Kovilpatti and Thoothukudi.

The local people urged the government to re-establish the court in memory of VOC and the order was sanctioned in February. Subsequently, the court was established in a private building at Kurukkusalai.

The PDJ said around 1,500 criminal cases and 300 civil cases would be transferred to the Ottapidaaram court which would be functioning with 15 staff. “Soon, the court will get its own building,” he said.

Collector K. Senthil Raj said the district administration would identify the land for constructing a new court complex at the earliest so as to complete the construction within the next 2 or 3 years.

Both visited a site near Mupplivetti to construct the court buildings.