Ottapidaaram gets court again

The Hindu Bureau
October 14, 2022 19:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

THOOTHUKUDI

ADVERTISEMENT

Principal District Judge R. Gurumurthy inaugurated a court at Ottapidaaram on Friday.

Though a court was functioning at Ottapidaaram in which V.O.Chidambaram used to appear in those days, the court became defunct and cases pending before this court were handed over to the courts in Kovilpatti and Thoothukudi.

The local people urged the government to re-establish the court in memory of VOC and the order was sanctioned in February. Subsequently, the court was established in a private building at Kurukkusalai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDJ said around 1,500 criminal cases and 300 civil cases would be transferred to the Ottapidaaram court which would be functioning with 15 staff. “Soon, the court will get its own building,” he said.

Collector K. Senthil Raj said the district administration would identify the land for constructing a new court complex at the earliest so as to complete the construction within the next 2 or 3 years.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Both visited a site near Mupplivetti to construct the court buildings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app