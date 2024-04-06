ADVERTISEMENT

Other than burdening people, what else has Mr. Modi done, asks TNCC President K. Selvaperunthagai

April 06, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai addressing an election campaign in Kovilpatti on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Other than burdening people, what else has Prime Minister Narendra Modi done to the people of the country,” questioned Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai. 

Campaigning for Thoothukudi DMK MP candidate Kanimozhi at Kovilapatti on Saturday, he said, Mr. Modi had in the last ten years increased the debt of the citizens by hiking the price of gas cylinders, petrol and diesel. 

“Mr. Modi who made people open bank accounts by promising that he would deposit ₹15 lakh in all their accounts had only made the people pay money to open an account,” he added.  

While he promised that their government would create two crore job opportunities, no such things have happened, instead more people have lost their jobs, he added.  

“When Mr. Modi only talks about development, Congress government even many years ago created some of the much lauded programmes worldwide like Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA),” noted Mr. Selvaperunthagai. 

Mr. Modi was keen on taking everything from people, but Mr. Rahul Gandhi was keen on giving to people, he said.  

Further he remarked that the ensuing elections was a fight between fascism and democracy which was to decide the fate of the nation. 

