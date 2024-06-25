‘Othakadai veterinary hospital remains closed even during working hours’

People of Othakadai and nearby areas complained about the local veterinary hospital remaining closed even during working hours mentioned there.

Vellathai of Pudhu Thamaraipatti said she visited the hospital on Monday carrying her sick goat, but as the hospital was closed and the doctors were not there, she had to take it back home.

“The goat died in the night, and again on Tuesday I came to consult the doctor for another goat, but the hospital was closed. I have come for the third time, but the hospital remains closed even during working hours — from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m,” she added.

Her son S. Prabhuraja, who accompanied her, said the hospital for their village limit was at Varichiyur, which was about 12 km away from their house. So, they preferred the nearby Othakadai hospital, but since it was closed on Monday, they called a private doctor to treat the goat. But still, the goat died in the night.

“As another goat developed the same symptoms, we came here again, but it was closed that time too,” he added.

Similarly, Backiaraj from Chidambarapatti, who noticed some symptoms in his cow, visited the hospital to take the doctor along but as he too found it closed.

Abdul Rahman Jalal of Othakadai said the hospital remained closed for most of the time in the mornings. “In the evenings, they never treat animals citing various reasons,” he added.

For their absence in the hospital, the doctors cited Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccination camps in a nearby village as reason, but they could not be found there too, he said.

When asked about this, the hospital staff said they were not present in the hospital due to an FMD vaccination camp which was under way. “As we had to visit every house for vaccinating cattle, it takes a lot of time to complete our daily target,” they added.

“As the hospital had only two regulars, no one was spared for hospital duty. So making people with sick animals wait becomes unavoidable. Since we have a lot of paperwork in the evening, we ask people to visit the next day if the issue is not so serious,” they said.

The staff members said it would be better if two more employees were posted in the hospital.

