Othakadai police book 22-year-old man under POCSO and Child Marriage Act

Acting on the complaint of Madurai Child Welfare Officer, Othakadai police have booked a case against a 22-year-old man of the same area for marrying and sexually assaulting a minor girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Receiving information from Government Rajaji Hospital about a minor girl delivering a baby at the hospital, the officer upon investigating the family of the victim found that the minor girl was married to the accused last year.

Following this, she was impregnated and as she sustained unbearable pain on May 22 she was rushed to GRH for treatment. Doctors who examined the victim learned she was a minor and got married against the law.

On the same day, she gave birth to a baby girl at the hospital. The official, who investigated the family members, lodged a complaint with the police. Othakadai police have registered cases under sections 5 (l)(j) (ii) (n) (whoever being a relative of the child through blood or adoption or marriage or guardianship or in foster care or having a domestic relationship with a parent of the child or who is living in the same or shared household with the child, commits penetrative sexual assault on such child) and 6 (Rigorous imprisonment) against the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.