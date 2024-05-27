ADVERTISEMENT

Othakadai police book 22-year-old man under POCSO and Child Marriage Act

Published - May 27, 2024 07:11 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Acting on the complaint of Madurai Child Welfare Officer, Othakadai police have booked a case against a 22-year-old man of the same area for marrying and sexually assaulting a minor girl. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Receiving information from Government Rajaji Hospital about a minor girl delivering a baby at the hospital, the officer upon investigating the family of the victim found that the minor girl was married to the accused last year.  

Following this, she was impregnated and as she sustained unbearable pain on May 22 she was rushed to GRH for treatment. Doctors who examined the victim learned she was a minor and got married against the law.  

On the same day, she gave birth to a baby girl at the hospital. The official, who investigated the family members, lodged a complaint with the police.  Othakadai police have registered cases under sections 5 (l)(j) (ii) (n) (whoever being a relative of the child through blood or adoption or marriage or guardianship or in foster care or having a domestic relationship with a parent of the child or who is living in the same or shared household with the child, commits penetrative sexual assault on such child) and 6 (Rigorous imprisonment) against the accused.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US