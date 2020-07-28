Ostracised farmer murdered near Ambasamudram

A farmer, who was allegedly ostracised in his village, was murdered near Ambasamudram on Monday night.
Police said V. Mathiazhagan, 51, of Gowthamapuri under Ambasamudram Police Station limits was removed from the ‘village head’ post by the residents and a new ‘village head’ was elected. Owing to the enmity that ensued, Mathiazhagan was reportedly ostracised by others but no formal police complaint was lodged by him since both the sides belonged to the same caste.
Against this backdrop, a group of 10 armed persons, all allegedly supporters of the present ‘village head’, hacked Mathiyazhagan on Monday night during which he sustained grievous cut injuries.
After being admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning. The hunt is on to nab the assailants.
Relatives of the victims alleged that Mathiazhagan was ostracised by others after his daughter fell in love with a youth from the same area and married him. When a fine was slapped on him by the village committee for allowing his daughter to marry the boy, Mathiazhagan refused to pay the fine that led to the ostracizing of his family, they claimed.
Ambasamudram police have registered a case.
