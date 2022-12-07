Oscillation monitoring car check on Theni-Bodi BG track on December 9

December 07, 2022 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A high-speed inspection of the newly-laid Theni-Bodi broad gauge railway track will be held with an oscillation monitoring car on December 9.

According to a railway statement, after the completion of the gauge conversion in Theni- Bodiy section, a high speed trial run of light engine was conducted on December 2. The locomotive took 9.20 minutes to cover the 15-km distance.

The inspection of the track with the oscillation monitoring car would be conducted at a speed of 125 kmph between 12 noon and 5 p.m.. People were advised not to go nearer the track during the inspection, the statement added.

