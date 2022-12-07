  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Goncalo Ramos hat-trick guides Portugal to quarterfinals

Oscillation monitoring car check on Theni-Bodi BG track on December 9

December 07, 2022 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A high-speed inspection of the newly-laid Theni-Bodi broad gauge railway track will be held with an oscillation monitoring car on December 9.

According to a railway statement, after the completion of the gauge conversion in Theni- Bodiy section, a high speed trial run of light engine was conducted on December 2. The locomotive took 9.20 minutes to cover the 15-km distance.

The inspection of the track with the oscillation monitoring car would be conducted at a speed of 125 kmph between 12 noon and 5 p.m.. People were advised not to go nearer the track during the inspection, the statement added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.