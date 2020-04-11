Orphanages stock up on rice and pulses, prevent entry of outsiders

Many orphanages across the district have completely cordoned off their premises, disallowing outsiders from stepping in so as to prevent any potential spreading of COVID-19.

There are a total of 45 functional homes with 302 children in the district according to sources from the Child Welfare Committee. Although many students have returned to their families and guardians, those without any support continue to stay on.

Most homes have prepared themselves for a potential extension of the lockdown by stocking-up enough rice and pulses. However, all of them say that some staff members step out to buy vegetables once in a few days.

Motilal Nehru who manages the Siddhar Koodam Nam Kuzhandaigal Illam, says that he goes every 10 days to stock up on goods. “On a regular day, there are 51 students. Now, with only 27 students we are preparing food consisting primarily of pulses,” he says.

At Al Ameen School's orphanage, only five students are staying. The manager who does not wish to be named, says that earlier, groceries would be dropped off at the orphanage as vehicle movement was allowed. “Now, we have to go out. The District Child Protection Unit and the Child Welfare Committee have both said that in case we need vehicle passes, we can approach them. It is not a big issue,” he says.

B. Pandiaraja, a member of the Child Welfare Committee, says that all homes have been instructed to follow a set of pattern. “In case of obtaining special permission, they can approach us,” he says. He adds that students have been asked to exercise everyday and learn new skills to kill boredom.

The manager of St. Ann’s home in Tirunagar, says that 23 students who are at the hostel currently, have been asked to practise their handwriting, play indoor games and use the large library there.

C. Jim Jesudoss, Executive Director of Sakthi Vidiyal, says that in order to keep the minds of children occupied during the pandemic, they do not permit extensive viewing of COVID-19 related news. “Considering that there are only 18 students at the home now, we are careful about what they consume and the games they play. We do not want them to feel bored so we are keeping them engaged through group activity,” he says.

Child Welfare Committee Chairman M. Vijayasaravanan says that physical and mental distraction is necessary for children during this time. “Those living at homes are used to the environment there. Only difference is that there are no schools. Many students are hence going back to puzzle solving, playing traditional games and reading. We have instructed the managers of homes to also ensure that all students are aware of COVID-19 and its symptoms. We hope to make the best of these trying times,” he says.