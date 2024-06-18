Organs of Junior Revenue Inspector donated

Vital organs of a Junior Revenue Inspector, who suffered brain death following a road accident, were harvested at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and donated to the patients on Tuesday.

When Junior Revenue Inspector of Nanguneri taluk office Mathava Shankar, 37, was returning home in Palayamkottai on his bike on June 13, one Murugan of Sengulam near here crossed the road suddenly. After hitting Murugan, the bike skidded off the road, in which Mathava Shankar suffered head injury.

Even though he was rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Mathava Shankar suffered brain death on Monday night.

After his wife Indra, who is working with Rural Development Department, agreed to donate his organs, Mathava Shankar’s liver, kidneys, skin and corneas were harvested on Tuesday evening.

While the liver was taken to Velammal Medical College Hospital in Madurai, the skin was donated to Grace Kennet Hospital in Madurai. One of the kidneys was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and another kidney and the corneas were donated to patients admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

The doctors, nurses and the staff, led by Dean Revathi Balan, paid last respects to Mathava Shankar.

