Organs of brain dead man given to seven persons

October 17, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A brain dead man’s vital organs have been donated to seven persons. According to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) Dean Revathi Balan, V. Shanmugadurai, 52, of Ullar village in Sivagiri taluk in Tenkasi district, who sustained multiple injuries in a road accident, was admitted to the hospital. As he was declared brain dead, his family came forward to donate his organs.

While the heart was taken to MGM Healthcare, Chennai, the lung was donated to a patient admitted to Kauvery Hospital, Chennai. A kidney and corneas were given to three patients at the TVMCH, and another kidney was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. The liver was donated to a patient at Meenakshi Mission Hospital, Madurai.

After the organs were harvested on Tuesday, the doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff of the TVMCH paid their last respect to the mortal remains of the donor as stipulated by the State government.