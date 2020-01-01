Organs of 51-year-old woman donated

The organs of a 51-year-old woman, declared brain dead, have given new life to three patients.

P. Pavazhammal was riding pillion on a motorbike on Wednesday, when she sustained head injuries in an accident. After receiving first aid at the Usilampatti Government Hospital, she was shifted to Meenakshi Mission Hospital where she was subsequently declared brain dead. After counselling, the patient’s two sons agreed to donate her organs and permission was obtained from the Transplant Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Her kidneys and liver were harvested after a five-hour operation on Friday. While a kidney and liver were donated to patients at Meenakshi Mission Hospital, another kidney was given to a recipient at Government Rajaji Hospital.