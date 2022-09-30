Organs harvested from brain dead man reach Madurai airport within 14 minutes

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 30, 2022 16:24 IST

Madurai City Traffic Police on Thursday created a green corridor from Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) to Madurai Airport to ensure speedy and safe passage of a donor heart and lungs.

N. Sakthi Vel, a 35-year-old sticker shop owner from Kathakulam village in Mudukulathur taluk of Ramanathapuram district, was grievously injured in a road accident on September 25, and was later declared brain dead by doctors at MMHRC, two days later.

Upon the deceased’s wife giving her consent for organ donation, the organs were successfully harvested. Starting at the hospital at 1.18 p.m., the harvested organs were transported in an ambulance to the airport by 1.32 p.m.. The organs were immediately airlifted to Chennai for transplant to patients waiting in two hospitals.

A liver and a kidney were donated inside the hospital, while the other kidney went to a beneficiary at the Kidney Care Center, Tirunelveli, according to a release. The eyes were donated to the Aravind Eye Hospital in Madurai, it added.

