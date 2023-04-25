ADVERTISEMENT

Organs harvested from brain dead man at GRH

April 25, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Organs from a 40-year-old man C. Jayaraman, who was declared brain dead after he suffered a fall from a bus, gave a new lease of life to needy patients with the harvesting of his corneas, liver and kidneys at Government Rajaji Hospital here on Tuesday.

Mr. Jayaraman, who hails from Agaram village, Chatrapatti near Dindigul, fell from the bus he was travelling on April 21.

He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul and later referred to the GRH. With his condition continuing to deteriorate while being treated at the Trauma Care Centre, the doctors declared him brain dead at 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday, said Dean A. Rathinavel in a statement.

With the consent of his wife J. Muthulakshmi, his vital organs, including corneas, liver and kidneys, were harvested by a team of doctors.

The liver was taken to a private hospital in Tiruchi. Of the two kidneys, one was sent to Government Medical College Hospital in Tirunelveli while the other was transplanted to a patient at the GRH. Two corneas were also taken in by the GRH.

CONNECT WITH US