Organs harvested from brain dead man at GRH

December 21, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Organs from a 40-year-old man, M. Veeraiya, who was declared brain dead after he met with an accident, gave a new lease of life to three patients with the harvesting of his liver and kidneys at Government Rajaji Hospital here on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Veeraiya met with an accident when the two wheeler he was riding was hit by a lorry on December 14 at Thiruppachethi in Sivaganga district.

He was rushed to the Government Hospital in Thirupuvanam and later referred to the GRH. With his condition continuing to deteriorate, the doctors declared him brain dead after necessary tests on Wednesday afternoon.

With the consent of his wife V. Lavanya, his vital organs including liver and kidneys were harvested by a team of doctors.

The liver was taken to a private hospital in Tiruchi. Of the two kidneys, one was transplanted to a patient at the GRH while the other was sent to a private hospital in Perambalur.

