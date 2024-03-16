Organs harvested from 19-year-old youth in GRH

March 16, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MADURAI

Organs from a 19-year-old youth J. Sanjeevi of Kalaiyar Kovil in Sivaganga district who was declared brain dead after he met with a road accident, were harvested at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Friday.

He met with an accident on March 12 in Kalaiyar Kovil. He was brought to GRH from Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital with head injuries and was declared brain dead on March 14.

With the consent of his mother Kavitha, the organs - cornea and skin - were harvested by a team of doctors. His skin was taken to Grace Kennett Hospital and cornea was kept at GRH. GRH doctors and staff paid homage to the deceased and Sivaganga district administration was informed to give State honours to the mortal remains of the youth.