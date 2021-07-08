‘Organise investors’ meet to attract investments’

Tirunelveli

08 July 2021 19:15 IST

The Tirunelveli Chamber of Commerce and Industries has appealed to Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu to organise on an early note investors meet to exhibit investor-friendly features of this region which would ensure hefty investments and creation of a few lakh new jobs.

In the memorandum submitted to Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu during his recent visit to Tirunelveli, president of Tirunelveli Chamber of Commerce and Industries Gunasingh Chelladurai said the Nanguneri Multiproduct Special Economic Zone, Gangaikondan Industries Growth Centre and Gangaikondan Information Technology Park, which were established with the prime objective of attracting huge industrial investments to create a few lakh new job opportunities in the four southern districts were still lying unused as the region’s immense potential and advantages were not showcased properly to the domestic and foreign investors.

Hence, an investors’ meet exclusively for attracting investments for establishing huge industries with an investment of several thousands of crores of rupees should be organised in Tirunelveli.

Instead of indefinitely waiting for massive industrial investments, which was still evading the southern districts, the government should ensure allocation of 25 acres of land for every 5 km, 50 acres for every 10 km and 100 acres for every 50 km for establishing manufacturing units.

“This system will have several advantages. An entrepreneur, who is capable of establishing his venture with an investment of a few lakh rupees, can easily administer the unit in his area itself. Moreover, these units will provide employment to locals instead of workers travelling for a distance every day. Even though wages for these workers will be less, it will not be spent towards travelling or finding a house for rent near the workplace. When this strategy is applied across Tamil Nadu, it will tremendously improve the State’s economy,” he suggested.

Since Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts produce huge quantities of fruits and vegetables but lack in knowledge about value-addition, processing and exporting, the Ministry of Industries should organise sensitization programmes for the farmers,” he said.

He has proposed that the Tamil Nadu Government could directly start exporting minerals including beach minerals which would ensure huge foreign earnings for the State Government.

Mr. Gunasingh Chelladurai said the disposal of applications pertaining to the industries such as surrender of excess load of power, refund of TNEB deposits, payment of generator subsidy, capital subsidy, erection of meters for solar system etc. were not disposed within 30 days under the single window system. “More than 90% of these petitions are still pending, which should be sorted out within 30 days,” he said.