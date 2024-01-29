Organic micro nutrients, paddy seeds given to 2,000 flood-hit farmers

January 29, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan handed over agro inputs to 2,000 flood-affected farmers of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi district at Killikulam Agriculture College and Research Institute on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Appavu said 10 kg paddy seeds and organic micro nutrients, all sponsored by four firms, had been given to the flood-hit farmers. As the rescue and restoration activities in the flood-affected areas were carried out swiftly, normalcy returned in these areas on an early note.

Even though 40 villages in Srivaikundam taluk were surrounded by unprecedented floods in the Tamirabharani, the meticulous overnight rescue operation launched by District Collector G. Lakshmipathi and Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan had saved the lives of a few thousand people from possible drowning.

“Now, the government is concentrating on restoration activities by rehabilitating the affected population, especially the farmers. Hence, the free agro inputs are being disbursed to the farmers. The Tamil Nadu Government, which has given over 2 lakh free power connections to the farmers in the past two years, will safeguard their wellbeing,” Mr. Appavu said.

Recalling the rescue and restoration activities of the district administration during recent floods, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the State Government would alleviate farmers’ problems.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Mr. Appavu said the sand accumulated in the ranches would be removed in a phased manner on getting the petitions from the affected farmers.

He also refuted Governor R. N. Ravi’s recent assertion after visiting Keezh Venmani that the living conditions of the rural poor were in pathetic shape.

“I’m not sure if the Governor was referring to the living conditions of the poor in Tamil Nadu or his own State of Bihar. We give 20 Kg free rice every month to all rice cardholders, ₹1,000 assistance under ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme, ₹2,500 crore loan waiver to women self-help groups, crop loan waiver, 24 lakh free farm free power connections including 2 lakh free power connection in the last two years. So, we are doing everything possible to alleviate poverty in Tamil Nadu. So, there is neither hunger nor starvation in Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Appavu said.

The Speaker also charged that the Union Government, which had waived ₹25 lakh crore loan for the benefit of 599 corporate firms, mostly from Gujarat, was not prepared to waive the education loan.

“While the Union Government is refusing to give details about the beneficiaries of the ₹25 lakh crore loan waiver, it is shaming those who have availed the education loans by publishing their photos with address. We, on getting our tax share from the Centre, are properly utilizing it in the development projects. Even as a house in the apartment is built for urban poor at a cost of ₹15 lakh, the share of Tamil Nadu is ₹12.50 lakh while the Centre’s contribution is only ₹1.50 lakh and the beneficiary’s share is ₹1 lakh. So, there is no truth in the allegation that the Centre’s funds are not properly used,” the Speaker said.