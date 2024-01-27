Organ donor laid to rest with state honours in Ramanathapuram

January 27, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A 59-year-old farmer of Sengamadai village near R S Mangalam in Ramanathapuram district was laid to rest with state honours after his family members consented to donate his organs.

The farmer, Murugan, had gone to Ramanathapuram on his two-wheeler on January 24 and was returning home, when he met with an accident near Devipattinam Kazhanikudi. He was taken to the government hospital and subsequently recommended for admission in Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where he was declared brain dead.

The family members, when advised, agreed to donate his eyes, kidney and other organs. Later, the body was handed over to them.

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran visited the house and paid his last respects on behalf of the State government. He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Later, the body was laid to rest with state honours with 21-gun salute, family members said.

The State government had recently ordered state honours to donors whose organs were gifted after their demise.