Organ donor from Madurai receives State honours

December 13, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MADURAI  

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M.S. Sangeetha accorded State honours to the mortal remains of a 54-year-old woman, an organ donor, in Madurai on Wednesday.  

S. Jayanthi of Teppakulam was unwell for quite some time and was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai.  She died on Tuesday evening. Doctors declared her brain dead. Following the confirmation, with the consent of her family members, her organs were donated.  Her lungs were donated to MGM healthcare in Chennai, liver to Velammal Hospital, Madurai, and her eyes were donated to Aravind Eye Hospital in Madurai. 

Following this, as per the order of the State government, Ms. Sangeetha accorded State honours to the mortal remains at her house.  

