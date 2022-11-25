Organ donation stressed

November 25, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MADURAI

Doctors at Apollo Speciality Hospitals here stressed the importance of organ donation.

They addressed media persons here on Friday. Citing the recent successful transplantation of cadaveric liver on November 17 from a brain-dead patient at Government Rajaji Hospital, P. Rajesh Prabhu, senior consultant medical gastroenterology, said that it saved a 51-year-old man’s life.

J. Madhusudhanan consultant surgical gastroenterology, noted that a green corridor from the GRH to Apollo Speciality Hospitals was initiated. The organ was transported safely within two and a half minutes in the morning and successfully transplanted on the recipient in the afternoon, he added.

The doctors said that awareness of organ donation must be intensified among the masses since it helps save many lives.

Hospital’s Chief Operating Officer P. Neelakannan, Joint Director Medical Services K. Praveen Rajan and others were present.