Organ donation of 59-year-old Ramanathapuram man helps more than 4 people

January 27, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

More than four persons would be benefited from the organ donation of a 59-year-old man who was declared brain dead by the Government Rajaji Hospital doctors following a road accident.  

M. Murugan of Ramanathapuram suffered serious injuries after a road accident in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. As he was shifted to GRH for treatment on Thursday, he was declared brain dead by the doctors on Friday.  

As his deceased’s family members were willing for organ donation, his organs were harvested at the hospital. Following the harvest, his liver was taken to the Velammal medical college in Madurai, his kidneys were taken to Government medical college hospital, Tirunelveli and GRH, Madurai, and his ligaments and cornea to GRH. 

Ramanathapuram district administration paid state honours to the mortal remains of the organ donor.

