Organ donation awareness rally taken out

The Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital organised an organ donation awareness rally here on Wednesday.

The procession was conducted to encourage the public to donate the vital organs of brain-dead individuals to give new lease of life to a few others battling serious ailments.

After Dean, TKMCH, G. Sivakukumar, and Rotary Club of Thoothukudi Coast, Kannan Rajagopal, flagged off the procession at Thoothukudi Medical College, the rallyists, including the doctors, medicine and the nursing students, reached the TKMCH via Millerpuram and VVD Signal. They were carrying organ donation awareness placards and distributed the pamphlets detailing the need for organ donation.

Medical Superintendent Padmanabhan, Vice-Principal Kalaivani, Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani and Deputy Medical Superintendent Kumaran participated in the rally.