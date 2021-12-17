Ordinary leave granted to life convict extended

17 December 2021 22:55 IST

The State government has extended the ordinary leave granted to P. Ravichandran, a life convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The ordinary leave has been extended for another 30 days.

In November, he was granted 30-day ordinary leave pursuant to the direction of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. Ravichandran was granted ordinary leave with certain conditions.

In its order, the High Court on September 2 directed the Secretary to the Home Department to consider the representation made by P. Rajeswari, mother of Ravichandran, who sought the grant of ordinary leave for her son.

In her petition, she said that she recently underwent an eye surgery. She sought ordinary leave for her son so that he could take care of her as there was no one to do so. She said that she was facing health issues.