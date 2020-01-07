Order setting aside appointment of Tamil University VC stayed

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday granted a stay against a single bench order that had held as invalid the appointment of G. Balasubramanian as Vice-Chancellor of Tamil University, Thanjavur.

Hearing the appeal filed by Mr. Balasubramanian, a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran granted the stay on the order of the single bench and adjourned the hearing till January 10.

In her verdict, Justice V.M. Velumani had observed that the Search Committee was constituted in violation of not only the UGC Regulations but also Section 12 (2) of the Tamil University Act, 1982, which stated that persons nominated to the committee should not be a member of any of the authorities of the university.

The court said that in view of the invalid constitution of the Search Committee, the selection and appointment of Mr. Balasubramanian as Vice-Chancellor was invalid. The court also directed the State and the UGC to reconstitute the Search Committee, as per the UGC Regulations and the Tamil University Act.

Challenging the order, Mr. Balasubramanian, in his appeal, said two members nominated to the Search Committee had been formerly associated with the university. The Tamil University Act restricted only the present authorities of the university from being members of the committee.

The committee was constituted in accordance with the Tamil University Act and there was no illegality in its constitution, he said.