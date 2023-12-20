Ordeal ends, passengers stranded at Srivaikuntam station rescued

December 20, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - Madurai

After failed attempts, including one by an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper, at distributing even food packets to those who were stranded at the flooded Srivaikuntam railway station for 36 hours, a team of railway, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel on Tuesday finally rescued over 600 passengers of the Chennai-bound Chendur Express.

It all started in the morning after floodwater receded a little. A team of RPF personnel managed to enter the station with limited food supplies. Later, an IAF chopper was guided by RPF personnel to successfully air-drop food packets and water bottles. The RPF personnel were later joined by a team of NDRF personnel, after which the rescue operation began.

Initially, a batch of 100 passengers, helped by the personnel, waded through the floodwater for about 3 km to Velur from where State-run buses would take them to Vanchi Maniyachchi Railway junction. From there, a special train would take them to Chennai.

Of the 800 passengers who had travelled in the train from Tiruchendur on Sunday and got stranded in the Srivaikuntam railway station, 300 were rescued past Sunday midnight and taken to a nearby relief centre. However, before others could be taken there, the level of floodwater increased, making rescue efforts a risky affair.

Even as rescue operations were under way, about 250 passengers chose to dangerously tread along the waterlogged track for nearly 9 km to reach Thathankulam railway station, before help reached them from the locals and the district administration.

The locals brought groceries from their homes and prepared food for them at Thathankulam and Seydunganallur railway stations. The passengers, who had survived with the little food that they had at the Srivaikuntam railway station, thanked the locals for their gesture. They were later taken to Seydunganallur by cargo vehicles from where they were transported in TNSTC buses to the New Bus stand in Palayamkottai. An author, Muthalankurichi Kamarasu, 56, said besides local people, railwaymen and TNSTC officials also extended help.

The last batch rescued by the NDRF and RPF personnel were on their way to board the train waiting in Vanchi Maniyachchi.