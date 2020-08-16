‘Opt for medium and long-term paddy varieties’

Madurai

16 August 2020 21:12 IST

With water from Periyar dam expected to be released for irrigating the first crop of the double crop areas between Peranai and Kallandhiri by this month-end, Agricultural department has urged farmers to opt for medium and long duration paddy varieties.

Following good rainfall in the catchment areas, the water level in Periyar dam stood at 136.05 feet at 6 a.m. on Sunday. The level in Vaigai dam was 48.26 feet. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,431 mcft. Currently, water is being released for irrigating 14,707 acres in Cumbum valley. An agricultural official said that similar to last year, water for irrigating 45,000 acres of ayacut of double crop areas in Madurai and Dindigul districts is expected to be released only by August-end.

“Due to delay in releasing water, we are asking farmers to opt for medium and long duration paddy varieties. This will help them to avoid harvesting during rainy or winter seasons when crop damage or pest attack is usually reported. This will also enable them to harvest the crop by December-end or January,” he said.

About 280 tonnes of paddy seeds were available in agricultural extension centres across the district. Also, farmers who undertake agriculture in a larger area are urged to cultivate two or three different varieties of paddy. “Even if one variety of paddy is destroyed in pest attack, the farmer will benefit from the yield in other varieties,” he added.

The farmers were also asked to apply for crop insurance and approach cooperative societies with necessary documents to get crop loan.