No pre-condition for merger of two factions: OPS

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said that there would be no pre-condition for merger of two factions of AIADMK, if the rival faction cooperated with us in fulfilling the main objective of ‘dharma yuth.’

Reacting to Thambidurai’s remarks that merger was on the cards, he said that the party founder M.G. Ramachandran and the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa were determined that the party should not go into the hands of a family or an individual.

That was the main purpose of the ‘dharma yuth’ started by us. So it should be fulfilled. If they cooperated with us in fulfilling the goal, we would merge without placing any condition, he reiterated.