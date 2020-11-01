OPS treks to tribal hamlet, listens to grievances

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam trekking to Melaparavu, a tribal hamlet near Bodi in Theni district.

Trekking for about a kilometre to the tribal village in Melaparavu near Bodinayakkanur, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam assured the people of all basic needs by the State government.

About a month ago, the tribal people from this village submitted a memorandum to Mr. Panneerselvam at a public hearing in Periyakulam.

There are about 40 families with a population of 250 people, who depended on agriculture. The crops raised here included paddy, sugarcane and coconut among others.

On Saturday, when the Deputy CM’s office in Periakulam informed the Anaikaraipatti panchayat secretary Karuppiah about the visit, the people were jubilant.

As the northeast monsoon had become active, there was widespread rain along the western ghats and Kottakudi river was in flow. Thus, the villagers were apprehensive that the Deputy CM may not come to their hamlet as the vehicles cannot cross the river with water flowing. However, as Mr. Panneerselvam arrived, he crossed the river and trekked for about a kilometre to reach the tribal people.

On his arrival, the villagers welcomed him with folded hands and some of them were in tears and thanked him for keeping his word, Mr. Karuppiah told The Hindu on Sunday.

He said that under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana, the district administration had sanctioned laying roads at a cost of ₹ 1.27 crore, which were completely damaged in the recent rains.

Almost 30 % of the works were completed, he said and added that the rest of the work was under way as per the schedule. Similarly, the villagers said that a mini bridge across the Kottakudi river would enable them to cross with ease and reach out to the markets and hospitals swiftly.

The officials assured to get the works done without delay, when the Deputy CM enquired about the progress. After spending about an hour, Mr. Panneerselvam trekked again from the village and after crossing the stream, he got into the car. The villagers were immensely moved by the gesture and hoped their dwellings would also be renovated soon by the officials, Mr. Karuppiah said.