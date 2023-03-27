ADVERTISEMENT

OPS supporters demand ouster of Edappadi Palaniswami from AIADMK

March 27, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Srikrishna L 2193

Former Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam’s supporters stage a demonstration in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Supporters of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the Corporation office here . demanding the ouster of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami from the party.

They alleged that Mr. Palaniswami had deceived the party cadre in Tamil Nadu. “Since our late leader Amma [Jayalalithaa] gave the responsibility of leading the State to Mr. Panneerselvam more than once, he alone was capable of leading the party,” speakers said.

The party was facing only defeats under the leadership of Mr. Palaniswami and, hence, he should be ousted. This would be good for the party and Tamil Nadu, they claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The speakers also appealed to senior leaders of the party to join Mr. Panneerselvam and strengthen his hands to defeat the DMK.

Former MLA Subburathanam and district secretary Subramani addressed the gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US