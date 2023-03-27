OPS supporters demand ouster of Edappadi Palaniswami from AIADMK

March 27, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Supporters of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the Corporation office here . demanding the ouster of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami from the party.

They alleged that Mr. Palaniswami had deceived the party cadre in Tamil Nadu. “Since our late leader Amma [Jayalalithaa] gave the responsibility of leading the State to Mr. Panneerselvam more than once, he alone was capable of leading the party,” speakers said.

The party was facing only defeats under the leadership of Mr. Palaniswami and, hence, he should be ousted. This would be good for the party and Tamil Nadu, they claimed.

The speakers also appealed to senior leaders of the party to join Mr. Panneerselvam and strengthen his hands to defeat the DMK.

Former MLA Subburathanam and district secretary Subramani addressed the gathering.