O. Panneerselvam says he will remain in NDA till BJP breaks ties

Expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Thursday said he will remain in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) until the BJP breaks its ties with him. However, he was not invited to attend the NDA meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other alliance leaders participated.

Speaking to media persons at Madurai airport, he said though there was no invitation to participate in the Delhi meeting, he remained with the NDA as a member. “Until they break the relationship, I will be a part of it,” he said. The BJP had invited the AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami for the NDA meet.

The lawlessness in Manipur should be brought under control immediately by both the Union and State governments. “Atrocities against women was disturbing. The governments should find a solution for permanent peace in the riot-torn State,” he said.

On the raids and searches conducted against some of the DMK Ministers by the Central agencies, he said it was not something new in Tamil Nadu. “Whichever party came to power, they registered cases and conducted raids. It is for the persons (in this case the two ministers) to prove their innocence before the courts and come out clean.

On the statement made by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin that the DMK would not be cowed down by such threats unleashed by the BJP, Mr Panneerselvam said it had become a routine to book cases against political opponents.

