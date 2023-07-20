HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OPS says he will remain in NDA till BJP breaks ties

July 20, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Thursday said he will remain in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) until the BJP breaks its ties with him. However, he was not invited to attend the NDA meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other alliance leaders participated.

Speaking to media persons at Madurai airport, he said though there was no invitation to participate in the Delhi meeting, he remained with the NDA as a member. “Until they break the relationship, I will be a part of it,” he said. The BJP had invited the AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami for the NDA meet.

The lawlessness in Manipur should be brought under control immediately by both the Union and State governments. “Atrocities against women was disturbing. The governments should find a solution for permanent peace in the riot-torn State,” he said.

On the raids and searches conducted against some of the DMK Ministers by the Central agencies, he said it was not something new in Tamil Nadu. “Whichever party came to power, they registered cases and conducted raids. It is for the persons (in this case the two ministers) to prove their innocence before the courts and come out clean.

On the statement made by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin that the DMK would not be cowed down by such threats unleashed by the BJP, Mr Panneerselvam said it had become a routine to book cases against political opponents.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.