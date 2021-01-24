OPS orders repairs to roads

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam distributes welfare assistance to people at Muduvarkudi in Theni district on Sunday.

24 January 2021 20:30 IST

THENI

Visiting a remote tribal hamlet Muduvarkudi in the district on a rough and slushy track for about seven kilometres on a jeep, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that the AIADMK government would continue to reach out to the people irrespective of whether they were in isolated villages or urban locations and provided welfare assistance, here on Sunday.

As the information spread about the Deputy CM's arrival, the villagers had assembled at the 'chavadi' here and accorded a rousing reception.

Accompanied by Theni MP O.P. Raveendranath, Cumbum MLA S.T.K. Jakkayan, DRO K Ramesh and other officials from the Agriculture, Adi-Dravidar Welfare, Disaster Management, Rural Development and Revenue departments, he said that from the time the AIADMK was founded, it had been serving the poor and needy.

The government's objective was to uplift the tribal population in every sphere. By doing so, they can equip themselves on the economic front. By selling their produce grown deep in the hills here in the markets in Bodinayakkanur and other pockets, they can earn a decent income. Products such as honey and gooseberry were much sought after in many markets, he said.

By helping the people in giving value addition to their products, they get good returns and also make way for sustained earning, Mr Panneerselvam said and added that the Amma's government had always reached out to the people in remote hamlets.

When some of the villagers pointed out the need for repairing the road between Kurangani and Muduvarkudi, he readily agreed to get it done.

" I travelled seven kilometres...and I have already requested the officials to get the road repaired under the MGNREGA at a cost of ₹ 49.20 lakh on a war-footing," he said.

He gave away welfare assistance to 738 beneficiaries from Muduvarkudi, Mundal, Siraikaadu, Solaiyur and among other hamlets. There were 19 tribal villages in the district covering Bodi, Andipatti, Periakulam and Uthamapalayam blocks. Among them, Muduvarkudi was considered the mother of the tribal villages. , the Amma's government would take care of the needs of the people here, he added.