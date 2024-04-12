OPS lodges complaint against IUML candidate in Ramanathapuram for ‘spreading false news about PM’

April 12, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The IUML candidate in Ramanathapuram and their allies led by the DMK have allegedly fabricated a news report and shared it on the social media and also with a few electronic media, said former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who is contesting as an Independent, backed by the BJP, here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, advocate P. Chandrasekaran said that they have sent the complaint to the Election Commission of India, the Returning Officer and the General Observer here.

The complaint was that a reported speech of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been twisted and released as a ‘breaking news’ in some private television channels, which was in poor light against the BJP and their allies This was misleading and baseless. Hence, they demanded action as per the laws and suspected the handiwork of the IUML candidate here in Ramanathapuram and the DMK. They also urged the authorities to stop the screening of the fabricated news again in their channels in the petition.

Meanwhile, the IUML and the DMK campaign managers denied the allegations and maintained that they had nothing to do with the said video clip.

