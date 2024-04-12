ADVERTISEMENT

OPS lodges complaint against IUML candidate in Ramanathapuram for ‘spreading false news about PM’

April 12, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The IUML candidate in Ramanathapuram and their allies led by the DMK have allegedly fabricated a news report and shared it on the social media and also with a few electronic media, said former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who is contesting as an Independent, backed by the BJP, here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters, advocate P. Chandrasekaran said that they have sent the complaint to the Election Commission of India, the Returning Officer and the General Observer here.

The complaint was that a reported speech of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been twisted and released as a ‘breaking news’ in some private television channels, which was in poor light against the BJP and their allies This was misleading and baseless. Hence, they demanded action as per the laws and suspected the handiwork of the IUML candidate here in Ramanathapuram and the DMK. They also urged the authorities to stop the screening of the fabricated news again in their channels in the petition.

Meanwhile, the IUML and the DMK campaign managers denied the allegations and maintained that they had nothing to do with the said video clip.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US