OPS inspects works

THENI

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam inspected many projects across the district under Kudimaramathu scheme, on Sunday. He inspected desilting of tanks, installation of rainwater harvesting structures, groundwater recharge pits and tree plantation projects undertaken by the District Rural Development Agency and Public Works Department (Water Resources Organisation), in Periyakulam, Bodinayakkanur and Andipatti Assembly constituencies.

Mr. Panneerselvam inaugurated the projects on planting 200 saplings in Kannimarkulam and 400 saplings in Poochikulam tank under Bodi constituency limits. He inspected the desilting of four tanks in four different village panchayats apart from construction of rainwater harvesting structures in 10 houses under Kottur panchayat.

The Deputy Chief Minister also roped in social workers from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to work with the general public in kudimaramathu projects. Workers from the party took part in the desilting of Pappayanpatti, Kanakkankulam, Kavundankulam, Sengulam, Rajaboopalasamudram, Karunkulam and Dombacheri tanks.

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev, Cumbum MLA S.T.K. Jakkaiyan, District Revenue Officer S. Kandasamy, Project director of District Rural Development Agency P. Kalavathy, Uthamapalayam Sub-Collector R. Vaidyanathan, Periyakulam Revenue Divisional Officer S. Jeyapreetha, Executive Engineer PWD (WRO) Sundarappan, Tahsildars and Block Development Officers from across the district took part in the event.