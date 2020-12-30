OPS gives free cycles to students

THENI

Handing over the cycles to 4,853 boys and 5,592 girl students studying in eleventh standard, as part of the State government's welfare scheme, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said that the government was committed to protecting the people by giving them the basic amenities.

At a function here on Wednesday, the Deputy CM handed over benefits worth ₹ 4.51 crore. In his address, he said that any State can claim to be developed in every sphere, only when the common man had the basic needs fulfilled. Keeping this in mind, the late Chief Ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa had accorded importance to providing food, shelter and clothes.

Following their footsteps, the present government too had focussed on fulfilling the needs of the masses. The objective of giving free textbooks, uniforms, laptops and cycles to all the students was that parents should not feel the economic burden.

Similarly, the womenfolk, the destitute, widows and differently-abled persons in society were also taken care of by the government, which showed the sustained commitment, Mr. Panneerselvam said and added that self-help-groups in Tamil Nadu were being followed by many other States in the country. The best model had not only given motivation to the SHGs, but also given them the much needed empowerment.

The State government had given financial assistance to those Below Poverty Line after due enumeration. Similarly, under the Backward Classes and Minority Welfare, 70 Christians here had got ₹ 9,000 each. Sewing machines and iron boxes for the beneficiaries meant that they could take care of their livelihood, he said.

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev presided. Theni MP O.P. Raveendranath, MLA STK Jakkayan and others participated.