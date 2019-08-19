OPS distributes two-wheelers to women

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Monday distributed two-wheeler subsidies worth ₹1.75 crore to 702 women under Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme of Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

He offered a revolving fund of ₹3.75 lakh to 37 women self-help groups and ₹2.5 lakh to five area-level federations of SHGs at an event near P.C. Patti in Theni.

Mr. Panneerselvam also distributed house pattas to 177 beneficiaries under Revenue and Disaster Management department.

“The State government has been working for the betterment of working women by offering them 50% subsidy, or ₹25,000, to help them buy a two-wheeler for easy commutation,” he said.

The aim of the scheme was to empower working women and make life convenient for them. Women who ride two-wheelers must wear helmets, he added.

As many as 1,776 beneficiaries were given subsidies worth ₹4.44 crore in Theni district in 2017-2018. For the current year, the same number of beneficiaries were given subsidies worth the same amount.

“Similarly, the government has been providing revolving fund to deserving self-help groups to encourage them to perform better. The fund improves their savings and helps women avail loans within the group,” the Deputy CM said.

Asserting that the AIADMK government had been providing free house pattas for the past eight years with concern for the welfare of the people, he said the public should be aware of the welfare schemes of the government and avail them.

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev, Cumbum MLA S.T.K. Jakkaiyan, Periyakulam Revenue Divisional Officer Jeyapreetha, Tahsildars, former MLAs and officials took part.