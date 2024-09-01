OPS confident of AIADMK’s unity before 2026 election

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday said that all factions in AIADMK would come together and the party emerge victorious in the 2026 election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to media persons here, he said the party founded by late leader M G Ramachandran had seen ups and downs during the last five decades. Under the leadership of Jayalalithaa, the party took the ideals to the masses and thus kept its political enemies away from power for long years.

After Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) demise, there were fractures in the party and he said and hoped that it would all be set right well before the 2026 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The true followers of MGR and Jayalalithaa would not allow Tamil Nadu and its people to suffer. “Today, the State had neither law nor order.. Narcotic substances are easily accessible to youth. The DMK government appears to be encouraging the law violators and also indirectly orders the police to stay calm. The State is heading to a dangerous situation,” he said.

Only an united AIADMK led government can restore law and order, provide welfare measures to the needy and bring back the sheen, he stressed.

To a query, the former CM said that he had wished good luck to actor Vijay after he announced to float a party. He denied the news that his son was joining the actor’s party.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that illegal mining was rampant in many districts in TN and they were being smuggled to other States. The people would not pardon the DMK government for its atrocities.

When a scribe asked the reasons for dropping “Poolithevan Maaligai” named after Tirunelveli Collectorate, he said he would check with the TN government.

Asked to comment about the formula-4 night street race happening in Chennai, he said, it would be wrong to criticise as such events should be held in the State.

Accompanied by his supporters, Mr Panneerselvam garlanded the statue of Poolithevan marking his 309th birth anniversary at a function held at Nelkattumseval in Tenkasi district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.