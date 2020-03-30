OPS compliments Theni administration

Theni

Complimenting the Theni district administration for their commendable works in handling the COVID-19 pandemic effectively, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday appealed to the people to cooperate with the officials in fighting out the COVID-19 without any loss of lives in the district.

Chairing a meeting to review the COVID-19 scenario in the district with officials from the health, revenue and other departments, MP O.P. Raveendranath Kumar, MLAs A. Maharajan and K.S. Saravanakumar, Collector M Pallavi Baldev, SP E Sai Charan Tejaswi and others, he said that the district, which was close to the neighbouring Kerala, had to be vigil all the more as the number of COVID-19 positive cases were high there (Kerala). Workers from the district, who went to Idukki and other estates for jobs, returned home in the district.

Since March 17, the health officials had screened 50,523 workers at the specially established medical check-posts and only then permitted them to travel here.

“This is a very tough task and challenging...,” he said and appreciated the medical team for their good work. He urged the officials and their subordinate staff to be more vigil for the next 15 to 30 days.

The Deputy CM also recalled how during the 2004 tsunami, the then CM late Jayalalithaa had taken steps, which facilitated in containing any casualties post-tsunami, due to epidemic.

Like the past, now also the AIADMK government, under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami had taken a number of preventive measures. He appealed to the people to cooperate, especially, in the time of curfew.

“This is being imposed only to save human lives and the people should understand this,” he reiterated.

Keeping in mind, the need for personal distancing, the district administration had worked out a number of activities. By closing down or suspending operations in cramped vegetable markets, the officials have identified bigger space, where the consumers can be made to stand at a minimum distance of three feet. Hence, the uzhavar sandais in the district — at Theni, Cumbum, Chinnamanur and Bodi — have been closed for the time being. Likewise, the shandy at Periakulam too had been closed and a bigger space had been identified.

Mr. Panneerselvam said that the 506 persons were in ‘home quarantine’ and the district administration had been in constant touch with those persons. Whoever required counselling, steps were being taken to provide such assistance as they can overcome the isolation.

At this critical juncture where the people faced a health crisis, the seven Amma Unavagams in the district were a boon as they functioned well that so far, the officials were able to feed people thrice a day visiting the facility. Also, 48 community centres located across the district provided food to shelterless and migrant workers, identified by the official machinery.

The Collector briefed on the control room functioning on the Collectorate premises to attend the COVID-19 related calls. The KavalanApp disseminated information at regular intervals to the people through their Android mobile phones.