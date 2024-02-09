OPS blames EPS for AIADMK’s debacle in recent times

February 09, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

After Edappadi K Palaniswami took the AIADMK party by force, the party had lost at least in eight elections held in Tamil Nadu, said former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam here on Friday.

Addressing party workers as part of his State-wide tour to interact with district functionaries, Mr. Panneerselvam recalled that from the rural local body polls to the by-poll held for Erode Assembly segment, the AIADMK had lost.

The morale among workers was at an all-time low due to the successive defeats. Attributing it to the wrong policies or strategies and the arrogant attitude of Mr. Palaniswami, he said that the AIADMK had lost in the Kongu belt, considered to be the party’s fortress.

He said that the party, which was founded by the late M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) had lost its sheen and the sole reason was Mr. Palaniswami, he blamed and claimed that very soon he would face the end in politics as the AIADMK cadres were fed up with him.

Later, speaking to media persons, Mr. Panneerselvam said that he strongly believed in the AIADMK cadres. “If Mr Palaniswami refused to give up his position, the cadre would chase him away soon,” he said and added that he continued to be a part of the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

To another query, he said that a win or a loss in elections was not a concern, but losing continuously under the leadership of Mr. Palaniswami should be deeply looked into and analysed by the party, as it did not belong to one person alone.

When the late leader Jayalalithaa’s confidante V.K. Sasikala expressed her wish to see all the factions under one umbrella soon, Mr. Palaniswami had rejected it. This showed he was not interested in protecting the party, but only his own interests. “I will even be prepared for another dharma yudh to save the party,” he added.

To a query, whether sitting AIADMK MP O.P. Raveendranath Kumar (Mr OPS’s son and Theni MP) would contest from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha, he said the leaders would take a call as he was part of the NDA.