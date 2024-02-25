OPS and TTV Dhinakaran pledge to defeat all candidates fielded by EPS

February 25, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - THENI

Former Chief Minister O, Panneerselvam and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday jointly took a pledge to defeat all candidates fielded by their ‘rival’ Edappadi K. Palaniswami in any election.

Speaking at a meeting organised by AMMK to mark the birth anniversary of late leader Jayalalithaa here, Mr. Panneerselvam, former coordinator of AIADMK, said Mr. Palaniswami had “captured” the AIADMK by amending the party by-laws to suit him.

The AIADMK was built with the strength of the cadre and every one in the party, except Mr. Palaniswami, was disappointed and upset. “He masterminded the split of the outfit founded by late MGR. The party has gone weak. and the workers and fans of the leaders are worried,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

Mr. Dhinakaran said to put an end to this, he had forgotten the past and come together to work with Mr Panneerselvam in the larger interest of bringing back the sheen to the AIADMK. The workers were united and wished the party leaders too were together. The only stumbling block was Mr. Palaniswami, who had already tasted only defeat since he took over the party. “We will put an end to it and chase him out of the AIADMK soon.”

The ‘real’ cadre of the AIADMK should ensure that the candidates fielded by Mr. Palaniswami did not even get the deposit and thus out of frustration come under one umbrella to emerge victorious in Tamil Nadu again. The electorate defeated Mr. Palaniswami because of his inefficiency and corrupt administration and voted the DMK to power. However, the DMK too was highly corrup, and the only solution to save the State was to bring back AIADMK rule minus Mr. Palaniswami, he added.