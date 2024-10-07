GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Opposition to merge village panchayats with Thoothukudi Corporation gains momentum

Residents of four village panchayats say the merger will render them ineligible for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme and also increase their tax burden

Published - October 07, 2024 08:40 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
People from nearby villages trying to enter the Collectorate on Monday to submit a petition opposing the inclusion of their village in Thoothukudi Corporation limits.

People from nearby villages trying to enter the Collectorate on Monday to submit a petition opposing the inclusion of their village in Thoothukudi Corporation limits. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Opposition to merge a few village panchayats with Thoothukudi Corporation grows as four local bodies submitted petitions to Collector K. Elambahavath in this connection on Monday.

The residents of Korampallam, Ayyanadaippu, Mullakkaadu, and Chillaanaththam, in separate petitions, said the merger of their village panchayats with Thoothukudi Corporation would render them jobless as they would not be eligible to be engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme. In addition to this, if their village was merged with the civic body, their tax burden would increase and land prices would go up. Moreover, the rent for houses and shops would increase significantly.

Hence, the merger of their village panchayat with Thoothukudi Corporation should be given up, they said. “If the government is adamant in merging our village panchayat with the Corporation, we will surrender our Aadhaar cards, ration cards and electors’ photo identity card to the Collector,” they said.

A group of villagers from Vadakku Kaalaankarai under Korampallam village panchayat submitted a petition saying that their village should be declared as separate village panchayat if the Korampallam village panchayat was merged with the Thoothukudi Corporation.

Published - October 07, 2024 08:40 pm IST

