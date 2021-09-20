Opposition parties protest against Centre

20 September 2021 20:17 IST

Virudhunagar

The Centre is keen on helping its corporate friends with reduced corporate tax and not bothered about increasing price of essential commodities that affected the common man, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) Virdhunagar district secretary, K. Arjunan.

Participating in a demonstration organised by the Opposition parties to condemn the ‘failures’ of the Centre here on Monday, Mr. Arjunan said that price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas had gone up drastically.

Advertising

Advertising

“The poor people are badly hit by the increase in price of not only fuel but also other essential commodities.”

He added that the Centre was keen on selling the public sector units that would render lakhs of people jobless.

Besides, it had failed to speed up supply of COVID-19 vaccination in the country even as the pandemic was posing a threat to the lives of people, he said.

Mr. Arjunan said that the Bharatiya Janata Party had failed to bring an end to the 10-month-long protest by farmers against the three farm laws.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Dhanush M. Kumar (Tenkasi) and MLA S. Thangapandiani (Rajapalayam) took part in the protest held at Rajapalayam.