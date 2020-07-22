Opposition parties in Madurai condemn right wing groups for defaming CPI leader

MADURAI

22 July 2020 16:18 IST

CPI’s Madurai Urban Secretary, M. Saravanan, said that right wing organisations had defamed a veteran leader of their party, R. Nallakannu, who has contributed much to the development of Tamil Nadu

Members of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and several other Opposition parties protested against right wing organisations for allegedly defaming CPI and its senior leader R. Nallakannu, here on Wednesday.

CPI’s Madurai Urban Secretary M. Saravanan said that right wing organisations had defamed a veteran leader of their party -- who has contributed much to the development of Tamil Nadu -- by spreading lies.

Advertising

Advertising

“Nallakannu brought out the issue of sand mining in Thamirabarani River, but instead of looking at the good it has led to, they [right wing outfits] have been spreading fake news online,” he alleged. He added that these outfits had launched a targeted online hate campaign against writer Sundaravalli, deputy secretary of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association (TNPWAA) and spoke about her in a derogatory manner on social media.

“We have already submitted our complaint petition to the police in Chennai. Such fake news should not be circulated without any basis,” he said.

Local functionaries of Opposition parties including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Karachi and Communist Party of India (Marxist) also participated.