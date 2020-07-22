Opposition parties in Madurai condemn right wing groups for defaming CPI leader

Members of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and several other Opposition parties protested against right wing organisations for allegedly defaming CPI and its senior leader R. Nallakannu, here on Wednesday.
CPI’s Madurai Urban Secretary M. Saravanan said that right wing organisations had defamed a veteran leader of their party -- who has contributed much to the development of Tamil Nadu -- by spreading lies.
“Nallakannu brought out the issue of sand mining in Thamirabarani River, but instead of looking at the good it has led to, they [right wing outfits] have been spreading fake news online,” he alleged. He added that these outfits had launched a targeted online hate campaign against writer Sundaravalli, deputy secretary of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association (TNPWAA) and spoke about her in a derogatory manner on social media.
“We have already submitted our complaint petition to the police in Chennai. Such fake news should not be circulated without any basis,” he said.
Local functionaries of Opposition parties including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Karachi and Communist Party of India (Marxist) also participated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath