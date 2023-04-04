April 04, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - KARAIKUDI

The sequence following the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament after his conviction in a defamation case has not only brought the Opposition at the national-level stand on the same side, but also apparently exposed the dangers of the Narendra Modi-led Central government among the people in a big way, said veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram in Karaikudi on Monday.

Addressing journalists, he said very soon, the BJP’s flaws would be seen in the form of results from Karnataka, where general election will be held in about a month’s time.

When Mr. Gandhi pulled up the Union government and the Prime Minister with specific reference on the Adani issue with data in the Lok Sabha and demanded answers, the defamation suit, which was filed in 2019, turned active and the judge passed orders within a month of its hearing, he claimed.

Citing the steps from the beginning in the defamation suit filed in 2019 in a Surat Court in Gujarat and the turn of events, Mr. Chidambaram said what was dormant till February, got a new lease of life and the verdict was delivered with great speed. Realising the danger behind the moves of the Modi government, the Opposition has come under one roof. “ Hence, I thank Mr. Modi for achieving this,” he quipped in a lighter vein.

The Congress leader took a dig at the Union Law Minister for his remarks and criticism against the judiciary. He said it was high time the courts took note of it.

To a query on the refusal to reveal the academic qualification of Mr. Modi, Mr. Chidambaram said there was nothing wrong in mentioning it and there was no need for secrecy. But, he expressed concern over the judgement which had stated that it was wrong to pose such questions.

He hoped the Opposition unity lasted and clarified that they were not in a hurry or come together to promote Mr. Rahul as the PM candidate at this juncture. The unity was important to defeat the BJP, he added.