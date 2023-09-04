Opposition MPs should stay united to thwart BJP’s ‘one nation, one election’ move, says Tamil Nadu Speaker Appavu

September 04, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The MPs of Opposition parties should stay united to thwart the BJP-led Union government’s move to impose its dream of ‘one nation, one election’ in democratic India, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has said.

During an informal chat with the reporters here on Monday after handing over farm implements to the beneficiaries, Mr. Appavu said Article 368 (2) of Indian Constitution would have to be amended if the 5-year-term of Lok Sabha or State Assemblies was to be either truncated or extended with the two-third majority of the Lok Sabha and then Rajya Sabha before getting the President’s assent.

A House panel, led by former MP Sudharsana Natchiyappan, after discussing this issue with various stakeholders, submitted its report in 2016 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Again, the ‘NITI Aayog’, which was taking decisions of divesting public sector undertakings, submitted its report in this connection in 2018.

“Since the ruling BJP does not have two-third majority in the Rajya Sabha, it cannot make necessary amendments in Article 368 (2) of Indian Constitution for conducting the elections simultaneously for Parliament and the State Legislative Assemblies. But, the ruling party may try to achieve its goal of ‘one nation, one election’ by evicting a section of the Opposition party MPs from the House or forcing them to stage a walkout from Parliament before the crucial voting. Hence, the Opposition party MPs should cautiously approach this issue and stay united to thwart this attempt by the BJP,” Mr. Appavu said.

When asked that the simultaneous elections for Parliament and the State Assemblies would save a lot of money, the Speaker said it could not be a big savings for the Centre, which was feverishly waiving loans to the tune of several crores availed by the ‘BJP’s friends’.

“The simultaneous election may save ₹50,000 crore for the Centre… But this Union government has waived over several lakh crore rupee loans. Is it not a loss to the Centre and the people, who have saved their hard earned money in the banks?” Mr. Appavu asked.