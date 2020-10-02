Oppose Farm Acts: Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi participated in the special gram sabha meeting organised by the party at Idaichchivilai near Sattankulam in the district on Friday to distribute relief materials to the poor and explain about the “anti-farmers features” of the recently introduced Farm Acts by the Centre.

Ms. Kanimozhi said the State Government, citing the pandemic-related restrictions, had cancelled the gram sabha meetings even as the DMK had appealed to the agriculturists to raise questions over the Farm Acts, which was passed in the Parliament without any debate.

“Since the amends will help only the corporate firms, the farmers, who will be forced to enter agreements with these companies promising them to sell their produce at the price fixed by the buyer, should oppose it vehemently until they were withdrawn. Even after a Central Minister resigned her post in protest, the Tamil Nadu Government supports it,” said Ms. Kanimozhi who distributed relief materials to 1,000 beneficiaries.

Tiruchendur MLA Anita R. Radhakrishnan was present.